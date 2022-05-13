The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council has launched a website, ‘Invaders’, which provides information on Russian military prisoners of war who have invaded the territory of Ukraine since 24 February. This was reported by ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ quoting the National Security and Defense Council itself. Currently on the site are the names and locations of 498 prisoners.

“The portal will be able to be used by Russian citizens, in particular the families of the soldiers or their acquaintances, to obtain information on the status and position of the prisoners”, underlines the Council. Relatives of Russian prisoners of war “will be able to contact representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine”.