Naruto To Boruto Shinobi Striker will receive a fifth season pass, announced today by Bandai Namco with a new trailer. Launched in 2018 and with ten million players under its belt, this video game episode of the Naruto saga will continue to receive new content, not only through a new Season Pass, but also with free updates that will continue to improve the title. The fifth Season Pass, titled



Legacy

, will see five new shinobi masters join the roster. From this summer, existing stages will receive new aesthetic embellishments and gameplay changes, creating new combat possibilities along with the new characters available. The game will also introduce chakra jumping, for even more vertical fights. The new updates to the village of the Leaf they will ensure a new atmosphere and changes to how players can interact and use the village services. From this spring several locations will be updated, such as the Ninja Tool shop or the Ninjutsu library. Finally, in-game improvements and gameplay balances will come later this year.