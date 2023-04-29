Ukrainian War | Governor: Five villages in Belgorod without electricity due to Ukrainian shelling

HS has not been able to verify Saturday’s alleged attacks. However, it would not be the first time that Ukraine attacked the Russian side in Belgorod.

29.4. 21:16

Five village on the border between Ukraine and Russia on the Russian side were without electricity on Saturday due to Ukrainian shelling, the governor of Belgodor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on his Telegram channel at half past four on Saturday.

According to Gladkov, Ukraine would have bombed the village of Novaya Tavolžanka in the Belgorod region on Saturday.

“The power lines were damaged by the shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces. According to current information, no one died. One residential building was seriously damaged, ten partially. Power lines were damaged, and residents of four villages are without electricity,” Gladkov wrote in Telegram.

Since then, Gladkov has not said whether the electricity has been restored.

Belgodor region is located in western Russia near the Ukrainian border.

HS no has not been able to verify Saturday’s alleged attacks. However, it would not be the first time that Ukraine reportedly attacked the Russian side in Belgorod.

For example, in October 2022, Belgorod was bombarded for several days. Several Western intelligence and media reports indicated that the bomber was Ukraine.

More than 1.5 million people live in Belgorod region. The center of the region is the city of Belgorod with about 400,000 people.

The city of Belgorod is an important base where Russia, for example, trains its soldiers. The area has been a key supply route for Russian troops in the war.

The village of Novaya Tavolžanka is located less than 40 kilometers from the city of Belgorod, right on the border with Ukraine.