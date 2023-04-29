This time the scene of the shooting was San Jacinto County, in the state of Texas, in the United States. Five people of Honduran nationality were murdered at their residence, one of the victims was a child under eight years of age. The alleged shooter identified as Francisco Oropeza, a Mexican national, fled. Police offer reward for his whereabouts.

The shooter would have broken into the house of his neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting in the garden with his rifle because it was very late and his baby was trying to sleep, according to a press conference Greg Capers, the sheriff of San Hyacinth.

Of the five fatalities, one was an adult man, three were adult women, and there was a minor.

The authorities report that there were ten people in the house at the time of the shooting and three minors were found alive and uninjured, apparently protected by the bodies of the murdered women.

The suspect was identified as Francisco Oropeza, 39, and charged with five counts of murder, Capers told The Washington Post.

Capers warns the county public that Oropeza may be armed with an AR-15 assault rifle in a nearby wooded area.

Authorities are offering a $5 million reward to anyone who provides information on the shooter’s current whereabouts.

“Deputies are looking for the shooter every minute of every hour,” the sheriff told NPR radio.

With EFE, Reuters and local media.