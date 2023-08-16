Armed forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 47 times over the past day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 47 times over the past day. It is reported in Telegram– channel representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

It is noted that Ukrainian troops fired 154 units of various ammunition. According to the agency, in the Donetsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 30 attacks from MLRS, 155 mm artillery, including those with a cluster warhead. In the Gorlovka direction, the Ukrainian military opened fire seven times from artillery of 155 and 152 millimeters. In the Yasinovatsky direction, 10 shellings from 155 mm artillery were recorded, including those with a cluster warhead.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered enormous losses in manpower and equipment in the village of Urozhaynoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Advisor to the Acting Head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, specified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost about 150 personnel and dozens of military equipment in Harvest. In his opinion, the advancement of the Ukrainian troops is insignificant, and it is premature to talk about any significant results.