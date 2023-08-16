North Korea has for the first time publicly responded to the situation of Travis T. King, the US soldier who just crossed the border from South Korea to North Korea in July and has been detained ever since. The American would have gone to North Korea because he feels aversion to the United States, state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday evening.
