It already seems like #FridayBotanerodancing band, with my 🍺 in hand and some sausages with lemon and sauce. We receive the @Blue Cross in the stadium with the best atmosphere in Mexico and tickets are already available at the Kraken, Plaza Acaya and https://t.co/oRbV8biruX pic.twitter.com/pr9iTpPOWR — Mazatlan FC ⚓️ (@MazatlanFC) February 28, 2023

On the other hand, in the same program, the strategist commented that he tried to respect what he had been developing DarkFor this reason, he did not make major changes in his first starting eleven, however, he has already announced that little by little everything will change and even the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero He will be one of those who changes position leaving the winger behind to focus on midfield.

“We know that Nacho Rivero came to Cruz Azul to be containment, that is the reality. He plays everything if there is a need because I had to (Jesus) Duenas that I could put on the right side, this and that, ok, but where do you play better? You could play as a left winger, but where do you play better, where do you perform better, where do you feel better? I think that of containment ”he expressed.

🚨 HE WILL RETURN TO THE MEDIOFIELD!!! Yesterday, Ricardo Ferretti commented on ESPN that Ignacio Rivero was brought to Cruz Azul as a midfielder and he would like to see him play those roles again. Who would you like to see him do a couple with?👀 pic.twitter.com/XTihrfIFX6 — Blue Fan 🚂 (@SoyFanAzul) March 1, 2023

“I had already expected a lot, I was obsessed with the title. I waited and the ideal team did not appear, this opportunity appeared and there was a lot of chemistry and understanding, what I was looking for, we agreed, and it is a different challenge than what I expected, but it is a challenge that does not surprise me because I had already done it Lived on other computers. The pressure in my life no longer exists, I went through many things that are pressure. Of course one always wants to win, but what we do try is to take the pressure off the player to go in search of that positive result. I think it will be very important for the team to start showing results on the field so that people start to fill this place, to believe in the team, to understand that today the situation is complicated, that we need their support , but we cannot demand them either ”he expressed.

“Cruz Azul is always a special feeling, Cruz Azul is in a very important corner of my heart for many things, not only football but in my personal life, people were always with me, yes there is a different feeling. We expect a difficult rival because the number of players and winners will increase, I have already studied it, we have seen it, we hope that everything will turn out on the pitch and we will be victorious”he added.