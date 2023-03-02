After a lousy start that cost him his job Raul ‘Potro’ GutierrezCruz Azul finally began to whistle by adding three consecutive victories, two hand in hand with the interim Joaquin Moreno and one with the brazilian Ricardo Ferretti already in front Thanks to this, La Máquina is already in repechage positions, but their goal is to go even further, so they will seek to get the three points this Friday, March 3 when they visit the Mazatlan in it Kraken Stadiuma team that is at the bottom of the general table with just one point, also losing the Argentine helmsman Gabriel Caballero so that his compatriot would arrive in his place Ruben Omar Romano.
At first it was speculated that The Tuca He had signed a contract with the team for three years, however, he made an appearance on the show’Spicy Football’ of ESPN and after being questioned on that subject by Jose Ramon Fernandezthe helmsman clarified that he only signed until December, he also shared that if both parties remain happy after that period, there is a willingness on both sides to extend the relationship.
On the other hand, in the same program, the strategist commented that he tried to respect what he had been developing DarkFor this reason, he did not make major changes in his first starting eleven, however, he has already announced that little by little everything will change and even the Uruguayan Ignacio Rivero He will be one of those who changes position leaving the winger behind to focus on midfield.
“We know that Nacho Rivero came to Cruz Azul to be containment, that is the reality. He plays everything if there is a need because I had to (Jesus) Duenas that I could put on the right side, this and that, ok, but where do you play better? You could play as a left winger, but where do you play better, where do you perform better, where do you feel better? I think that of containment ”he expressed.
With respect to Mazatlan, Roman he has not been able to win since he took over the bench. After five years of absence, the Argentine returned with a challenge that was too complicated, apart from how he always seeks to capture his pleasant and offensive style of play, but at the moment what matters most to him is getting out of the background.
“I had already expected a lot, I was obsessed with the title. I waited and the ideal team did not appear, this opportunity appeared and there was a lot of chemistry and understanding, what I was looking for, we agreed, and it is a different challenge than what I expected, but it is a challenge that does not surprise me because I had already done it Lived on other computers. The pressure in my life no longer exists, I went through many things that are pressure. Of course one always wants to win, but what we do try is to take the pressure off the player to go in search of that positive result. I think it will be very important for the team to start showing results on the field so that people start to fill this place, to believe in the team, to understand that today the situation is complicated, that we need their support , but we cannot demand them either ”he expressed.
“Cruz Azul is always a special feeling, Cruz Azul is in a very important corner of my heart for many things, not only football but in my personal life, people were always with me, yes there is a different feeling. We expect a difficult rival because the number of players and winners will increase, I have already studied it, we have seen it, we hope that everything will turn out on the pitch and we will be victorious”he added.
Q: Jesus Corona – The sky blue captain is an important man in the scheme, since his interventions have given points and prevented them from being lost. He Tuca he will need the goalkeeper to be that benchmark that infects his teammates with encouragement.
DC: Ramiro Funes Mori – Now that Cruz Azul has avoided losing in three consecutive duels, the Argentine can feel calmer, however, he still has a lot to improve to be that leader at the back.
DC: Juan Escobar – One of the most trusted men for the fans is the Paraguayan, who leaves behind his position as a winger to be able to establish himself at the back, where a lot of attention is needed.
RHP: Joaquin Martinez – One of the novelties in the training of the Tuca It was the incorporation of Shaggy on the right side, after having spent a long time on the bench in the era Foal.
LI: Julio Dominguez – Another novelty was that El Cata would not appear in the center but as a left winger, a position that he is not unaware of, since he has played it on several occasions. This could cause the anger of the fans once again.
MD: Ignacio Rivero – As already anticipated The Tucathe Uruguayan would leave behind his performances as a winger or winger to dedicate himself to his natural position, the containment midfielder, where he also shines easily.
MD: Erik Lira – Nacho’s partner in the midfield would be the youth squad puma, who since his contract with the team has been a regular by taking a starting position. His wish is to return to the national team, he has to improve even more.
MO: Carlos Rodriguez – The one who would not change his position would be Charly, since he would continue playing behind the forwards to take care of feeding them balls, thinking only about the offensive and not about the defensive.
ED: Uriel Antuna – El Brujo was the first scorer in the era Tuca, so that must have helped him gain confidence. The presence of the national team on the right side is important, since no one has been able to take their position.
IE: Carlos Rotondi – One of the most consistent in La Máquina is the Argentine, who continually makes life difficult for rivals on the left side by trying individual plays.
CD: Augusto Lotti – It was never known for sure why the colt He did not give ownership to Lotti or the Argentine Ramiro Carrerabut the Argentine surely quickly convinced the Tuca by scoring a goal in recent games to appear in the starting eleven over the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro and the Ecuadorian michael estrada.
Possible alignments: Jesús Corona; Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Escobar, Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Julio ‘Cata’ Domínguez; Nacho Rivero, Erik Lira; Charly Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi; Augusto Lotti.
Banking: Sebastián Jurado, Jordan Silva, Alonso Escoboza, Michael Estrada, Ramiro Carrera, Gonzalo Carneiro, Rafael Baca, Iván Morales, Rodrigo Huescas, Alexis Gutiérrez, Jaiber Jiménez.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Cruz #Azuls #starting #lineup #Mazatlán #Date
Leave a Reply