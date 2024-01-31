Prisoner Vochkevich stated that he ate dirty snow due to lack of water

Ukrainian prisoner of war Nazar Vochkevich told how he and his fellow soldiers were forced to eat dirty snow for several days due to their lack of drinking water, reports RIA News.

According to him, he was able to quench his thirst with water only after he was captured by Russian soldiers. He clarified that before this, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had nothing to drink for two or three days.

“We really, we ate snow. Well, I didn't think it was so catastrophic. I've never eaten so much snow in my life. And there is still snow, from these bombs and from all this, snow from the ground. It’s not like you got this little white snowball there,” Vochkevich said.

