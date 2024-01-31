You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Junior and MedellÃn meet again after the December final.
Jaiver Nieto / El Tiempo
Colombian soccer, European leagues, cycling and basketball, the highlights.
Dsports
9 am Cycling: Return of the Valencian Community.
6 pm Pre-Olympic: Colombia vs. Bolivia.
DSports+
6 pm Pre-Olympic: Venezuela vs. Brazil.
ESPN
2:50 pm Spanish League: Getafe vs. Real Madrid.
ESPN2
2:30 pm Premier League: West Ham vs. Bournemouth.
4:55 pm Argentine League Cup: Boca Juniors vs. Sarmiento.
ESPN Extra
3 pm Golf, PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach, first Round.
Star+
7:30 pm Basketball, NBA: Celtics vs. Lakers.
10 pm Basketball, NBA: Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers.
Win Sports
4 pm League: Envigado vs. Boyacá Chicó.
Win Sports +
6:10 pm League: National vs. Once Caldas.
8:20 pm League: Junior vs. Medellin.
* Information provided by the channels, consult your guide.
