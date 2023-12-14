The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyarrived this Thursday on a surprise visit to Germany to visit a US base from which military aid for Ukraine is coordinated, according to the Frankfurt Police on social networks and German media.

The Police confirmed on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that Zelensky has landed in Frankfurt (western Germany), after which he was escorted “without incident” to Wiesbaden.

According to this body of the German forces and security, the head of state of Ukraine made a “stop” at the US Clay Base in Wiesbaden, headquarters of the US Army for Europe and Africa.

In November 2022, the United States Department of Defense announced that it was establishing the Ukrainian Security Assistance Group (SAFG-U) in Wiesbaden to coordinate military aid to kyiv.

A Zelensky spokesperson confirmed to the German magazine Der Spiegel that The president visited the US base, where he met with the base command generals Christopher Cavoli and Darryl Williams, as well as with Lieutenant General Antonio Aguto, commander of the SAFG-U, in order to “get to know them.”

About 300 soldiers work in Wiesbaden for the Ukrainian Security Assistance Group.

Total, Zelensky was in the barracks for just two hours and would already be flying back to kyivaccording to the spokesperson cited by Der Spiegel.

Zelensky's unexpected visit to Germany occurs the day after he met in Oslo (Norway) with the leaders of five northern European countries, which provide important aid to kyiv.

After his army made little progress with its counteroffensive that began in June, The Ukrainian government fears that the military and economic aid it receives from Western countries will weaken.

European Union leaders meet this Thursday and Friday in Brussels to agree on a new aid package, valued at about 50 billion euros ($55 billion).

*With information from EFE and AFP