The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a Intel Core i9-12900KF. The promotional price now offered is €397.26 (version sold and shipped by Amazon). You can find the product at this address.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €444.88. The current price is the best ever, but delivery is estimated for January 22, 2024. If you want the product faster, you have to buy it for €452.40 sold and shipped by TECH DEALZ (SN RECORDED), with delivery expected between 22 and 28 December 2023. However, this is a high price and is not worth it.

Intel Core i9-12900KF It has 16 cores (8P+8E), with maximum clock speed of the single P-core up to 5.2 GHz and maximum clock speed of the single E-core up to 3.9 GHz. It has 24 Threads (16P and 8E). The cache is 30 MB.