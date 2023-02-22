Although it seems that many have already forgotten, the war between Ukraine and Russia is still on. Thus, the recent launch of Atomic Heart, a game developed by the Russian studio known as Mundfish, has been somewhat controversial for some people. Thus, it has been revealed that a politician from Ukraine wants to completely ban this title.

In accordance with Dev.ua, Oleksandr Bornyakov, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, is not happy with Atomic Heart. It is so the politician intends to send a letter to Sony, Microsoft and Valve to fulfill his goal of banning the game in his country. Bornyakov plans to make use of a theory that the game collects data from users and provides information to the Russian government. This was what he commented:

“We invite you to limit the distribution of this game in other countries due to its toxicity, the potential theft of user information and the possibility of it being transferred to third parties in Russia, as well as the potential use of money raised by the game for war. against Ukraine. We ask users to ignore the game, and we also want to make it clear to the Western audience that the game developers did not make a statement condemning the Putin regime and the bloody war that Russia waged against Ukraine.”

For now, no response from Mundfish, or any of the companies that were mentioned, before Bornyakov’s statements. We just need to wait to see if the politician’s request comes true or not. On related topics, Atomic Heart is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a rather complicated case. However, the developers are not to blame for the events that have taken place in the past year. While Mundfish hasn’t been as aggressive in his anti-war protests, he doesn’t have to either.

Via: gagadget