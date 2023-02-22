WC skiing | Peruvian skier Jaime Huerta is in Planica on a business trip

Huerta, who participated in the men’s qualifying competition, has learned the ways of the people of Savoia, right down to his stuff. In the ten kilometer qualifying race, he was seven minutes behind the winner.

Planica

Slovene The World Championships in Nordic skiing held in Planica had something exotic on Wednesday, when the representatives of the small countries of the skiing family got to attack the men’s and women’s qualifying competitions.

Inside the Peruvian representative outfit, a real Savoie was revealed, at least in terms of his stories and his province of residence.

“Our service truck couldn’t fit here, so we had to leave it at the hotel. Norwegians can be jealous if they see that,” Jaime Huerta velmuili.

He has been influential for years in Pohjois Savo with Leppävirta and Varkaus, so the responsibility is transferred to the listener.

In reality, Peru does not have a ski association that would pay for Huerta’s race trip, not to mention the maintenance truck.

The skier thanks his partners and especially his employer when he told about his preparation and the financing of the World Cup trip.

“I asked for unpaid leave so I wouldn’t lose vacation days. The employer said that the race trip is a business trip. Just go,” sawmill worker Huerta spoke seriously this time.

Huerta cleared the men’s ten-kilometer freestyle skiing qualifying event in 33:38.7 and was the 41st fastest. A hard performance from a man who only learned to ski as an adult.

For comparison, the crystal-oriented one representing Bolivia Timo Grönlund was the 19th He was more than three and a half minutes deeper than Huerta.

“We have made a weekly frame for Jaime. A working man with a family has quite a bit of time, so rhythm is important”, Hannu Lappi described his role.

Lappi was uncertain what title could be used for him, but Huerta helped.

“Hannu is the head coach of the Peruvian national team.”

“However, the employment contract ends tomorrow evening. We have to start negotiations on a new contract”, said Huerta, who was thinking about participating in Thursday’s sprint.

Huerta competed at the World Championship level already two years ago in Oberstdorf, where he failed to qualify. On Wednesday, some of the competitors were still on the track at the time of the interview.

“It felt like this went better than in Oberstdorf. There were demanding tracks here too and the weather was warm,” said Huerta, who dreams of making it to the 2026 Olympics.

Huerta is 40 years old, so the limits come somewhere.

“He knows very well how to ski a little hard, but gives a handicap, for example, in the downhills. There are harder downhills here than in the training landscape, and after every hill there is a bend,” Lappi described.

“Technology is close, wherever you need to be, but you have to do a lot of high-speed skiing.”

Planica the steep track profiles absorb the forces, but also quite a few seconds and minutes. Huerta missed the first place in the qualification to Iceland About Albert Jonsson about seven minutes.

“100 percent heavier is not enough to describe these tracks compared to my training tracks,” Huerta said.

He trains in, among other places, Varkaus and Jäppilä.

“Training in Puijo felt good, but there are no similar slopes as here in Planica. The body’s condition is good, but you have to get used to the lactic acid,” Huerta assured.

After a hard day’s work, the talkative duo went to the spa to relax.

“Today is Jaime’s ninth wedding anniversary,” Lappi revealed.