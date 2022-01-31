Ukrainian model and blogger Alena Omovich posed naked and became the object of jokes in Instagram. The corresponding picture and comments appeared on her page in the social network.

On the published frame, the 27-year-old fashion model posed without clothes. She got into a plank position, resting her arms and legs on the edge of the tub. Her image was complemented by a bracelet on her right hand. The celebrity’s hair is gathered in a low bun, and makeup in nude tones is applied to her face. “Vulgar or aesthetic?” she signed the post, which received 85 thousand likes.

Netizens made fun of Omovich because of her ridiculous posture. “When you filled the bath with hot water and wait for it to cool down”, “Somehow strange”, “When you drag a cat to bathe”, “It’s not sexy. What is aesthetics? Are you standing in the bath like a dog that doesn’t want to bathe? I’d rather take a bath. How can such a thing come to mind, ”“ Photo of a washcloth in the bathroom, ”the users said.

In November, Omovich asked followers to give her money for new shoes in honor of her birthday. The girl posted a screenshot showing a pair of high-heeled shoes and platform pink luxury brand Versace. The cost of shoes on the website of its manufacturer Luisa Via Roma is 1080 pounds (108 thousand rubles). “I know that the world is not without kind people (…) I really want to receive a gift from my beloved subscribers. I wonder if everyone throws off a little, then how quickly we will collect for these shoes? Omovich wrote, also attaching her bank card number.