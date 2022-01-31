American football A young sensational team rose from the grave to the Super Bowl – In the final, it will face a star cream playing at home

Sports team advocating is not always easy. This statement is guaranteed to be signed by Cincinnati Bengals supporters, whose beloved team has been around for decades.

After about two weeks, however, there will come a moment that will make up for the bitter losses and gloomy years. In the Super Bowl, the gem of the sports year, the NFL-season sensational team Bengals will face the experienced stars of the Los Angeles Rams.

The parties to the climax, which will be played at Rams’ home stadium on February 13, survived the conference finals, which were played in Finnish time on the night between Sunday and Monday.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the AFC conference trophy after the match. Burrow threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Chiefs-Bengals 24-27 (ja.)

Young Bengals, led by regular players, set out as the clear underdog for the AFC final. It faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the away field, the second-year champion and the finalist who lost last February.

The match started at the expected pace. One of the top builders Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs in the first three offensive innings.

On the other hand, on the line of attack in Bengals, it was again difficult to guarantee peace of mind for its own quarterback. To Joe Burrow. With five minutes left in the first half, the Chiefs led by 21-3.

A minute before the break, however, the Bengals got an important first touchdown, after which it still managed to stop the Chiefs, who were greedily aiming for seven points in the final seconds with their own finish line.

Those moments became a turning point in the story. After the break, it was at times hard to believe it was still the same match and the same teams on the field.

“We’ve been on the second half team all year. We don’t want to be like that, but that’s the way it is, ”Burrow said in an interview with CBS right after the match.

Bengals 'Ja'Marr Chase defeated Chiefs defender Rashad Fenton in a duel and caught the ball in the end zone. In addition to his touchdown, Chase scored a pile of 54 yards with six catches.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes had to leave his home field differently than usual. The third consecutive Super Bowl appearance was a dream come true for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Specially the end of the third quarter was fantastic for Bengals. In a chain of consecutive successes in the attack and defense, the gap narrowed in just 11 minutes to zero in minutes.

With six minutes left in the match, the newcomer took it Evan McPherson Bengals finally for the first time in the lead. At the end of the actual playing time, also the Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker succeeded under pressure, so Chiefs ended up in extra time for the second consecutive match.

In the previous round, a tremendous match between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills had sparked a debate over the fairness of the NFL’s overtime rules. If the team that gets the ball first makes a touchdown, the second attack you see doesn’t get a chance at all.

Extension time the previous coin toss was again favorable to the Chiefs. However, the attack was completely turned off this time after the break. Instead, Mahomes’ feed was cut off a second time.

According to the rules, Bengals was no longer required to score a kick. The attack was launched immediately from a distance that could almost be kicked due to a power cut.

The Bengals were still able to progress steadily to make the kick for McPherson as easy as possible. The decisive kick left a distance of 31 yards in the end.

As the ball flew stylishly through the goal fork, it advanced to the Bengals Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

“Usually when you lose a coin toss against them, you have to go home. However, our defense came up in the second half, and we were also able to perform well in the attack, if necessary, ”Burrow praised.

Only led by Burrow playing in the NFL for the second time, the Bengals have quickly risen to the top.

In yet another season, the Bengals won only twice and received a No. 1 reserve in return for their misery – which it used to elect Burrow.

The Bengals have never won an NFL championship. The last time it played in the Super Bowl was in 1988.

Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp was allowed to hold the ball in the end zone twice. With 11 catches, Kupp caught a total of 142 yards.

Rams – 49ers 20–17

Super The Bowl had time to play for 54 years without any team being able to play in a major event at home. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first ever team to achieve this achievement.

Now, for the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Finals and redeemed their ticket to the Super Bowl at Los Angeles ’lavish new stadium.

Rams was a pre-favorite in the latter of the conference finals, and was able to meet those expectations – albeit with difficulty.

“We didn’t start as we wanted, but the guys were fighting. I said in the locker room that there is no way we won’t win this damn game, ”said the quarterback. Matthew Stafford, which Rams acquired in the summer to lead his attack.

Hulppea SoFi Stadium will also be the stage for this year’s Super Bowl. In the conference finals, a large portion of the tickets had been sold to 49ers supporters, which severely ate Rams ’home advantage.

The San Francisco 49ers played the ball to Deebo Samuel in the second quarter with a short throw, and Samuel handled the rest of the approximately 40 yards required to score. Samuel scored a total of 98 in the match.

Yet for the closing quarter, the Rams had a ten-point back. His team’s backpack was once again taken by a certain player who, in a different world, would be a pre-favorite for the Most Valuable Player of the Season award.

Nowadays, in practice, only the recognition given to quarterbacks would belong to Rams’ ingenious winger. Cooper Cup.

The less surprising recipient of both goals Stafford threw was Kupp. Rams often relied on him at key moments, with Cups accumulating a total of 142 yards in 11 matches in the match.

“He does so many things. We would have no hope of being here without the Cooper Cup, ”the head coach praised Sean McVay at a post-match press conference.

When less than two minutes left in the match, took Matt Gay kicked Rams ’three-point lead.

The game was finally settled by the 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolon disconnected feed. Garoppolo had swayed on the brink of disaster in the match as usual several times, and it finally paid off at a very fatal moment.

Rams ’only Super Bowl win so far dates back to 1999, when the team’s hometown was still St. Louis. The losing party to the finals was Rams last in 2018.

For Rams, immediate success is important. The team has traded countless booking rounds to get experienced stars to help it win now. The name list is largely reminiscent of the 2010 constellation team.