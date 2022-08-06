





State and municipal health departments recorded 16,703 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country. According to the bodies, 181 deaths from complications associated with the disease were also confirmed in the same period.

The data are in the update from the Ministry of Health released this Saturday (6), but it does not have updated numbers from seven states: Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins. Mato Grosso do Sul did not update the number of deaths.

With the new information, the total number of people infected with the new coronavirus during the pandemic adds up to 34,011,173. The number of cases being monitored for covid-19 stands at 639,631. The term is given to designate cases reported in the last 14 days that were not discharged and did not result in death.

With today’s numbers, the total number of deaths has reached 679,939 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are still 3,237 deaths under investigation. The occurrences involve cases in which the patient died, but the investigation if the cause was covid-19 still requires additional tests and procedures.

So far, 32,691,603 people have recovered from Covid-19. The number corresponds to 96% of those infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

States

According to the balance of the Ministry of Health, at the top of the ranking of states with the most deaths from covid-19 recorded so far are São Paulo (173,316), Rio de Janeiro (74,945), Minas Gerais (63,104), Paraná (44,644) and Rio Grande do Sul (40,542).

The states with the fewest deaths resulting from the pandemic are Acre (2,021), Amapá (2,153), Roraima (2,158), Tocantins (4,189) and Sergipe (6,418)

In relation to cases, the highest numbers are in São Paulo (5.95 million), Minas Gerais (3.83 million) and Paraná (2.70 million). The lowest rates were recorded in Acre (145,487), Roraima (173,401) and Amapá (177,401).

Vaccination

Until this Friday, the vaccinometer of the Ministry of Health indicated that a total of 469,175,794 doses of vaccines against covid-19 had been applied in the country, since the beginning of the immunization campaign. Of these, 178.4 million as a first dose, 159.6 million as a second and 4.9 million as a single dose.

The booster dose has already been given to more than 103.4 million people and the second extra dose or fourth dose to 17.9 million. The panel also registers 4.7 million doses as "additional", which are those applied to those who had received Janssen's immunizer, a single dose.








