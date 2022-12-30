The Armed Forces of Ukraine (VFU) fired 12 missiles from American HIMARS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) at Alchevsk in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was announced on Friday, December 30, by the JCCC of the LPR.

The militants opened fire on Alchevsk at 01:15.

The nationalists also fired at Stakhanov at 01:08, firing three rockets. At 01:16, four VFU shells were fired at Bryanka, according to a message published in Telegram channel headquarters.

Earlier, on December 25, Ukrainian nationalists attacked four settlements of the LPR. As a result, two people died in Kremennaya, another was injured.

On December 24, it was specified that the strike on the village of Polovinkino in the Starobelsky district in the LPR was carried out at 5:05. Ukrainian militants fired three rockets.

On December 18, Ukrainian nationalists fired four rockets from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system at the city of Alchevsk in the LPR. No casualties were reported.

Two days earlier, on December 16, the Luhansk People’s Republic’s representative office in the JCCC reported that 11 people were killed during the shelling of Lantratovka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and another 17 people were injured. In addition, it was noted that as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian military, the Lantratovskaya secondary school was destroyed, and six residential buildings and a post office were damaged.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special military operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.