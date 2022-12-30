Pelé, who passed away this Thursday, December 29 in Sao Pablo, dazzled the world at the age of 17, in a World Cup where he came as a substitute and from which he left as a great figure. Several of the world’s great clubs wanted to hire him, but he built his legend on a Brazilian team that, before his appearance, had only won a couple of titles. He made it big.

His talent was so great that a legend even became popular according to which a war was stopped to see him play. He scored, according to records, 1,283 goals. Many current soccer fans haven’t seen him play (he’s been retired for 45 years), but if you mention his name, they recognize him immediately. And the world called him ‘O King’. Today, that legend left the earthly plane. Pele, The best player of the 20th century along with Argentine Diego Maradona, passed away this Thursday at the age of 82.

Pelé made magic on the courts of the world for 21 years. He lived in a time when football was different, words and love for colors were above money. He only wore three jerseys in professional soccer: Santos, New York Cosmos, and the Brazil team. But he did something that no one else on the planet can count: he won three soccer World Cups, two of them as a brilliant figure.

When he was about to turn 80, Pelé began to respond for all the love he continued to receive then: “I have to thank God for the health of getting here, at this age and lucid, not very intelligent, but lucid”, joked. “I hope that when I pass away, God will receive me in the same way that the whole world receives me today for our beloved football.”

The transition from Dico to Pelé and the example of Dondinho, his father

Pelé was born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento, on October 23, 1940. Although his name was always associated with Santos and, therefore, with São Paulo football, Edson is from Três Corações, in Minas Gerais. His father, João Ramos do Nascimento, was also a soccer player. They called him Dondinho, and Pelé always affirmed that his father achieved a feat that he never could: “Dondinho scored five headed goals in one game. I could never achieve something like that ”, he once said.

Dondinho managed to play for one of the greats of Minas Gerais, Atlético Mineiro, until he suffered a serious injury that cut short his career. As it was, he went through many difficulties. Edson had to become a shoeshine boy to help out at his house. But he took time to play.

The family moved to Baurú, and little Edson, with his friends from the neighborhood, put together a team called Ameriquinha, which began to grow strong. He wasn’t Pelé yet: he was Dico, a nickname given to him by his family and it meant ‘son of a warrior’. He liked, sometimes, to play as a goalkeeper, and from there he began to narrate the games. He was a fan of Vasco da Gama and, when he narrated, he called himself Bilé, as they called the goalkeeper of that club. But in his narration she couldn’t pronounce his name correctly. So his classmates began to make fun of him and called him Pilé. He then he moved Pelé. If at that moment they knew what that name would come to mean…

But Pelé’s initial dream (a nickname that he hated at the beginning and generated more than one fight) was not to be a footballer, although all his technique had been learned from Dondinho. He wanted to be a pilot, until he witnessed an accident that changed everything: a plane crashed near his house, killing all the occupants.

The technique he taught you Dondinho Pelé polished it playing futsal, which at that time was beginning to grow in Brazil. And there he found a coach who finished polishing him, Waldemar de Brito, who had been a World Cup player in Italy in 1934. It was he who convinced the family to take him to Santos. Especially his mother, who did not want him to be a footballer. “Don’t play soccer. Your father played and got injured, and now he can’t support the family, ”he once told her.

His career could be cut short. He started in the youth team, and little by little they gave him space to train with the starters. However, in the final of an under-16 tournament he missed a penalty and he was determined to leave the club. Finally they convinced him to continue, with one demand: to strengthen himself physically, because he was very thin. On September 7, 1956 he played his first professional game, against Cubatão: he scored a goal.

The World Cup in Sweden, its launch to the world

With Santos he marked an era. That is why they decided to take him to the World Cup in Sweden, at just 17 years old. But his call generated controversy. To bring Pelé, they had left out Luizinho, a figure from Corinthians, the biggest team in São Paulo football. The fans of that club organized a match against the national team to show coach Vicente Feola that he was wrong. And in that game, Ari Clemente, a Corinthians defender, hit him very hard and injured him. And so he reached the World Cup. In Sweden he started as a substitute, but earned the job. He did not play the first two games.

It appeared against the Soviet Union and was never released again. He has scored six goals in the last three games, including two in the final against the locals. One of them is on the list of the most beautiful in the history of the World Cups, with a spectacular double hat.

He won everything with Santos, including the fledgling Copa Libertadores, which he won two years in a row, 1962 and 1963. And playing with that team, legend has it, they stopped a civil war to watch him play. In 1969, Santos toured Africa and one of the stops was in Nigeria, where a strong civil war was going on, which lasted three years. The Biafra state was trying to become independent. So that Pelé and his team could play the two exhibition games without problem, a three-day ceasefire was declared.

Tribute to Pelé in a mural in Santos.

In his second World Cup, that of Chile, he was champion, but did not have a great participation due to a tear. The strong game brought him and Brazil out in the first phase in England 66. And then came his consecration, in the World Cup in Mexico, in 1970. It was a team that arrived with doubts and said goodbye with praise from the entire planet.

Pelé was so brilliant in that World Cup that Tarcisio Burgnich, the Italian defender who played against him in the final, declared: “Before the game I thought Pelé was made of flesh and blood, like me. Then I understood that he was wrong.

Tired of traveling around the world, he said goodbye to the team on June 18, 1971, against Yugoslavia. He continued playing three more years with Santos, until he said goodbye to the club in October 1974.

The Brazilian writer and journalist José Roberto Torero remembers that day. “I wasn’t very interested in football, but that day my father told me that he had to accompany him. (…) When the first half ended, one of the Santos players stayed on his knees on the pitch, and that’s when I saw my father cry. Not just him; the men around us were crying too. (…) It all seemed very strange to me, so I asked:

“Dad, why is everyone crying?”

“Because that man is going to stop playing soccer,” he told me.

And why do you have to stop playing? It is very bad?

“No,” she replied, wiping away her tears. He is the best in the world”.

The jump to the United States: its last stage

After his retirement, Pele made investments that didn’t pan out and nearly bankrupted him. The only way to recover was to play again. He had offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and América de México, but decided to sign a three-year contract with the New York Cosmos, in an incipient American league that, to try to grow, led to crashes all over the planet. He spent three years, and during that period soccer had a popularity in the United States that he had not had before and that he did not have again after his final retirement, on October 1, 1977, in a friendly against Santos.

Pelé visited Colombia several times as a footballer. On one of those visits, in a match against Nacional in Medellín, the president of that club, Hernán Botero, made the game schedule run up, delaying a payment to the visiting team, so that the people who were in a bullfight could reach arrive at the Atanasio Girardot stadium. And also in the country he experienced one of the most complicated episodes of his career. In 1968 he faced the Olympic team and he ended up expelled. The referee, Guillermo ‘Chato’ Velásquez, was attacked by several Santos players. Pelé returned to the field and they changed the judge, although later he and the attackers ended up in a police station.

At the end of last year, Pelé was diagnosed with colon cancer. Although the tumor was removed and he rigorously complied with chemotherapy, his body ultimately did not respond. ‘O Rei’ handed over the crown.

