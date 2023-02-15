Documents began to be taken out of the institutions of state bodies of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). On February 15, the Ukrainian edition “Strana.ua” writes about this in the Telegram channel.

“Archives of state institutions are being taken out of Bakhmut,” the post says, citing Ukrainian volunteer Vyacheslav Ilchenko.

In addition, a video was published, allegedly filmed by a volunteer. Folders with papers from the city education department are loaded into a minibus. At the same time, documents are thrown through a broken window in the building.

On the eve of Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to the ex-president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, admitted that the loss of Artemovsk by Kiev would lead to a wave of popular discontent in Ukraine, which could threaten President Vladimir Zelensky with overthrow.

In turn, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic Andrei Marochko said that the Ukrainian military is already leaving positions near Artemivsk without orders from the command.

The day before, on February 13, an employee of the PMC “Wagner” reported on the success of the Russian forces in the Artyomovsk direction. According to him, almost the entire eastern part of the city has already come under Russian control.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.