Next Friday, February 17, Cruz Azul visits Puebla at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium for Matchday 8 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, with the aim of finally adding his first victory of the championship.
La Máquina was left without a strategist this Sunday after being overcome 3-1 by Toluca in it Nemesio Diez. The Argentinian Carlos Rotondi gave the visitors hope of winning, however, a double from the Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo and a target of Sebastian Saucedo they got the somersault, costing the job of the technician Raul Gutierrezwho was fired this Monday, also at the end of the duel, the goalkeeper and captain Jesus Crown He was expelled for making claims to the referee. The cement team is still in the penultimate place in the table with one unit.
On the other hand, La Franja thrashed 3-1 against Mazatlan on sweet potato soil and was ranked 14th with seven points. The Chilean Pablo Vine, Memo Martinez and the Uruguayan Emanuel Gularte they achieved the scores from Puebla, with the Ivorian ake wolf discounting for the Cañoneros. However, the poblanos will have a clash against Lion this Tuesday, February 14 for Date 7.
Date: Friday, February 17
Location: Puebla
Stadium: cuauhtémoc
Schedule: 9:05 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 7:05 p.m. (Southern US time) and 10:05 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: Aztec TV
Online streaming: www.tvazteca.com/azteca7/
TOWN: 2 wins
BLUE CROSS: 0 wins
TIES: 3 draws
TOWN: GPPEG
BLUE CROSS: PPPPE
After having won the victory against Mazatlanthe technician Eduardo Arce He highlighted the confidence that they can win beyond the forms and the moment that the purple team is going through, apart from asking for patience from the Puebla fans for the new transition that is being experienced after the departure of the Argentine Nicolas Larcamon.
“Victories are very important to us, more at home it makes us gain confidence in ideas and many things, these pending games are difficult because of what is happening with them. Winning is winning, it helps us a little to tighten things that we have to tighten, add people who come from abroad and feel important coming from abroad, it was won and we are happy. Winning, losing or drawing that they trust that the team will offer itself to death, any change in the process requires adaptation and to be competitive again, the team is solid. The tickets scare us, we know how demanding the Puebla fan is ”shared the helmsman.
Goalie: Anthony Silva
Defenses: Gaston Silva, Daniel Aguilar, Emanuel Gularte, Gustavo Ferrareis.
Midfielders: Pablo Parra, Federico Mancuello, Diego de Buen, Facundo Waller
Forwards: Memo Martinez, Martin Barragan
Banking: Lucas Varone, Fernando Arce, Daniel Hernández, Omar Fernández, Daniel Álvarez, Pablo González, Ángel Robles, Raúl Castillo, Jesús Rodríguez, Carlos Baltazar
Now with the dismissal of Colt Gutierrezseveral names begin to sound to replace him, among them, the Brazilian Ricardo Ferrettithe Argentinian Anthony Mohamed, Jaime Lozano, Francisco Palencia and Jose Manuel ‘Chepo’ de la Torre. Meanwhile, Joaquin Moreno He will have an interim and will be the one on the bench for the clash against the Camoteros.
In any case, according to Adrian Esparza of TUDN, the chepo He is the one who leads the preference of the directive, although he has not completely won because the project of the Tuca with Memo Vazquez Jr as an assistant, he also seduces the high command, but the economic issue is an important barrier, the same happens with The Turk.
Goalie: sebastian jury
Defenses: Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori, ‘Cata’ Domínguez, Rodrigo Huescas, Nacho Rivero
Midfielders: Erik Lira, Alexis Gutiérrez, Charly Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Gonzalo Carneiro
Banking: Andrés Gudiño, Iván Morales, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Michael Estrada, Augusto Lotti, Ramiro Carrera, Alonso Escoboza, Jordan Silva, Rafael Baca, Cristián Jiménez.
Puebla could seize the moment as he will receive a hit Blue Cross who lost their coach, after adding four consecutive defeats. The Strip will arrive with high spirits after having returned to the path of victory by beating Mazatlanwithout forgetting that the camoteros are strong on their field.
Forecast: Puebla 3-1 Cruz Azul
