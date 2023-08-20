Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba did not agree that the counteroffensive had failed

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba did not agree that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army had failed and urged analysts to be more careful with forecasts. About this he declared in an interview with Bild newspaper.

As the head of the department clarified, Kyiv is calm about such statements. According to him, various officials, generals and analysts predicted that Ukraine in February 2022 “should have ceased to exist” within 3-10 days. Kuleba added that now they are talking about the inability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to “return the territories.”

“What I want to say with this is that analysts should be more careful with their forecasts and long-term predictions. We don’t need to prove anything, ”he reacted to statements about the failure of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, a member of the US House of Representatives, Andy Harris, said that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian troops had failed, now it is necessary to convince Kyiv to start peace negotiations.