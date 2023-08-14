The official, Vladimir Rogov, added that fierce fighting broke out south of the town of Velika Novoselka in the Donetsk region, at a time when Ukrainian forces were trying to break through Russian lines to advance to the coast on the Sea of ​​Azov.

“The enemy was able to enter and gain a foothold in the northern part of Oruzhin after two weeks, which witnessed the fiercest and bloodiest battles, in order to control this residential community,” he said, referring to the same part of the front line.

He said that Russian forces still control the southern part of Orozhin, adding that it is clear that Ukrainian forces seek to take control of the town of Staromlynnivka, which lies further to the south.

Oleg Chekhov, spokesman for the Russian Vostok combat group, which means east, said the Ukrainians were trying to launch an offensive in the direction of Orozhin and Staromayorsk and had suffered losses.

Chekhov added, in a video clip published by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the Telegram application, that Russian artillery fire destroyed pontoon bridges that Ukrainian forces tried to use to cross the Mokry Yali River, west of Orozhin, and destroyed other nearby targets, including a stronghold a few miles to the north in Makarivka.

Ukraine launched a counter-offensive in June to try to recapture large swathes of territory that Russia controlled in the south and east of the country.

Kiev managed to recover several villages in the south of the country and some lands in the vicinity of the destroyed city of Bakhmut in the east, but it has not yet achieved significant gains in the face of Russian forces.

Moscow says the Ukrainian counterattack is failing.