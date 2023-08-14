After a deep modernization, the T-90 tank received an updated Kalina fire control system, a new active dynamic protection system and a host of other advantages that make it stronger and more maneuverable than foreign counterparts. On August 14, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov told why Russian military personnel value the combat vehicle.

“The modified T-90 Proryv tank is working here, in the Zaporozhye direction, in one of the hottest areas of the special operation – in the vicinity of the Vremevsky ledge, inflicting devastating blows on the line of contact against the enemy,” the journalist said.

According to the commander of the T-90 “Breakthrough” with the call sign Yasny, no matter how much Western equipment came across, but mostly Leopard tanks came across – they are inferior to the Russian combat vehicle.

“There are thermal imagers, rear-view cameras, a 360-degree camera when operating a machine gun, plus the gunner has cameras on the left, right, behind and in front. This is much more convenient – no need to get out and look anywhere. You sit and control the joystick,” he said.

The correspondent added that one of the know-how of the tank is a non-slip coating on the outside, which is used, for example, on ships so that personnel climb faster.

“For me, the essence is speed and agility. This tank is faster, more maneuverable. It allows you to quickly enter the position, shoot and quickly hide, ”said the tank driver with the call sign Tourist.

On August 11, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin showed how the Russian military continues to advance in the Krasnoliman direction. The newest T-90M “Proryv” tanks, protected by strong armor, help the infantry advance.

On August 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to increase the share of production of Lancets and T-90M Proryv tanks. He stated this during a meeting with the head of Rostec Sergey Chemezov.

In July, the Ministry of Defense reported how the crews of the T-90M “Proryv” tanks defeated the fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Servicemen of the airborne troops (VDV) suppressed the enemy in the Soledar-Artemovsk direction, destroying enemy strongholds and the militants stationed there.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.