This weekend there will be a new edition of the German Football Classic, between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. A vibrant duel that pits two of the most powerful teams in the Bundesliga against each other and promises strong emotions.
Below we leave you with the last 10 matches between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in all competitions.
On May 26, 2020, these two giants of German football faced off in a match that would end with a narrow victory for those from Munich thanks to Kimmich's goal.
These two teams faced each other in the German Super Cup in a match in which the locals would take the lead and the yellows would tie. Finally a goal at the end of the match by Kimmich gave the victory to Bayern
Another close match that Bayern Munich came back from after losing this match at the start. Thanks to goals from Alaba, Lewandowski and Sané, Bayern took the victory
Another game with many goals, after starting losing by two goals to zero thanks to a hat trick from Lewandowski and another goal from Goretzka, the comeback occurred.
One more match in which Bayern Munich surpasses this rival with a victory by a goal to three with a double from Lewandowski and another goal from Müller
New victory for Bayern Munich over Borussia in a match that ends with two goals to three. Lewandowski with a double and Coman were the authors of Bayern's goals
Another comfortable victory for the Munich team against one of their biggest rivals, Emre Can's goal was of no use compared to the goals from Gnabry, Lewandowski and Musiala
The first result of these last 10 confrontations between the two that is of something for Borussia, even if it is not a victory. In this tie Moukoko and Modeste scored for Borussia and Goretzka and Sané for Bayern
This did not last long for Borussia as the general trend of these games would continue in the next game. Bayern were going to get past Dortmund again.
The last confrontation between these two teams ended in another beating by Bayern against Borussia thanks to goals from Upamecano and Harry Kane's hat trick.
|
Game
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|
0-4
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
|
4-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|
2-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
|
3-1
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|
23
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|
1-3
|
German Super Cup
|
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
|
4-2
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|
23
|
Bundesliga
|
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
|
3-2
|
German Super Cup
|
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|
0-1
|
Bundesliga
