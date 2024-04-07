Ukraine, Zelensky pressing for a peace summit. The Russian bombs and missiles running out

The war between Russia and Ukraine does not stop, now reaching its 774th day. The Ukrainian president Zelensky NATO warns: if Moscow continues to bomb us every day, our missiles will run out. Meanwhile, the Norwegian Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide, declares that the sending of Western contingents to Ukraine by NATO cannot be ruled out as a long-term hypothesis. President Zelensky's Chief of Staff, Andry Yermak, declares that “Ukraine has reached a critical moment.” And Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba confirmation: Russian guided bombs are wiping us out.

Ukraine, Zelensky's dramatic appeal: “We are running out of missiles”

“The air defense is running out, if the Russians continue to hit Ukraine every day as they have done for the last month, we could run out of missiles, and our partners know it.” Volodymyr Zelensky said this on national TV last night, issuing the most dramatic warning after weeks of incessant attacks by the Kremlin army. The Ukrainian president added that it is necessary to mobilize 300 thousand people by June 1st, but he is not sure that it will be possible to do so.

Ukraine, Kuleba: “Russian guided bombs are wiping us out”

Ukrainian soldiers “are attacked massively and I would even say routinely by guided aerial bombs (Russian, ed.) which wipe out our positions”: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Financial Times. According to defense officials in Kiev, Russian forces have launched about 3,500 guided aerial bombs against the country since the beginning of the year, a 16-fold increase compared to the whole of 2023. In the third week of March alone, Russia “has launched over 700 guided aerial bombs”, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated.

Ukraine, for Zelensky Turkey alone is not enough as a mediator

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – who has said he is counting on a peace summit, which will be held in Switzerland on a date to be agreed upon shortly – added that Turkey's mediation for the war alone is not enough. “They want to be mediators. But President Erdogan knows this… I am grateful to him for everything, but he must know that Turkey alone is not enough for us as a mediator. For us, the format of the peace summit is better”, he said. said Zelensky, relaunched by Ukrainska Pravda. “I don't think Turkey alone will be able to suppress Putin's policy. With all due respect to our Turkish partners, they have done a lot for us, but they also have strong relations with Russia, they have their other economic interests Therefore, I believe that Turkey will not be enough.” The date of the summit, according to the Ukrainian president, will be agreed in the next few days.

Ukraine, Zelensky wants a peace summit in Switzerland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is counting on a peace summit to be held in Switzerland. The date of the summit, according to the Ukrainian president, will be agreed in the next few days. “We expect to have 80-100 countries from all over the world,” he added. It will be complicated to organize it but such a number of countries “will be able to at least try to force Russia into a just peace”, he told Ukrainska Pravda.