Ferrari confirmed itself as the second force at the start of the season, bringing home another podium, the fourth in a row, thanks to Carlos Sainz. The driver from Madrid, who started in fourth position, took little time to make clear how and how much his pace was better than that of Lando Norris, who started third next to him. During the race, especially in the first and third stints.. .Keep reading

#Sainz #Fast #Hard #that39s #earned #podium