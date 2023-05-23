Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops stationed on the front line to congratulate soldiers on Marine Corps Day, celebrated today in Ukraine. Zelensky himself has posted images of him awarding awards to the military and posing for photographs with them. “Our defenders. Front line. Today I am here to congratulate our warriors on the Day of Ukrainian Marines”, wrote the Ukrainian leader, recalling that “today is a special day. Special for all Ukrainian citizens. It is the day about the special courage, resilience, strength that soldiers of the Ukrainian marine corps have.

Zelensky then announced that the decision had been made to “significantly increase the potential of the Ukrainian marines and create the Marine Corps, explaining that new brigades with modern equipment and weapons will be formed.