Early 2021 was first heard of from ubisoft of its new open world set in the world of Star Wars and no one would have expected this mysterious title to see the light just three years after the fateful announcement. There is obviously no official information but there would be two reliable sources that, to say of Kotakuwould see the new title of Ubisoft Massive out for the first months of 2024.

It would certainly be more than welcome and certainly positive news for the French company which in the last year has seen several of its biggest titles postpone their release date. With then a Assassin’s Creed that we are well aware we will not see in the short term, the Star Wars of the team that developed The Division will most likely be Ubisoft’s next flagship title.

And what do you think? The idea of ​​a Star Wars open world produced by Ubisoft Massive is certainly exciting and, despite the few details we have, the hype for the title is truly absurd. Strengthened by this desire of ours, we can only hope Kotaku is not wrong and that there is really just under a year left for this ambitious project by The Division team to see the light.