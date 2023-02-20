Dhe President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed new sanctions on Russia’s financial sector in an attempt to weaken the aggressor’s wartime economy. Accordingly, not only representatives of the banking system in Russia are subject to punitive measures, but also the Moscow Stock Exchange. “Today our state took a new step in sanctions against all those who feed Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy said in his video speech distributed every evening in Kiev. The sanctions issued by decree are the basis for allies in the West to also issue such punitive measures.

Zelenskyy reminded that with a view to the anniversary of the beginning of the Russian war of aggression this Friday, the tenth package of sanctions is already in the works. “We are working with our partners to strengthen it,” said the head of state. In addition, the foreign ministers of the European Union want to discuss new sanctions in Brussels this Monday. Zelenskyj demanded that every responsible state should join the “sanctions against terror”.

The President also informed that he had been informed by generals about the situation at the front. He did not give details. “The situation is very difficult,” he said, referring to the fighting in eastern Ukraine. “We fight. We break the enemy invader and inflict very heavy losses on Russia,” said Zelenskyy. The more casualties Russia suffers in Bakhmut, Wuhledar and other places in Donbass, the sooner Ukraine can end the war with victory.