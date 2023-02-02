I emerged details on the game of Titanfall canceled by Electronic Arts which has been talked about in the last few hours. Apparently it was a single player campaign for Apex Legendsthe company’s battle royale.

This was reported by journalist Jeff Grubb during a live stream, commenting on the news reported by Bloomberg. According to what he has learned, the project, called Titanfall Legendsunannounced was supposed to be Respawn’s attempt to bring some Titanfall to the hugely popular spin-off Apex Legends.

Grubb: “Titanfall Legends wasn’t Titanfall 3 because in a lot of people’s minds Titanfall 3 was supposed to be a new standalone game with a single player campaign and a multiplayer side. They can’t do that anymore after Apex Legends turned the tables.”

“Within two weeks Apex Legends will get team deathmatch as part of the plan to turn it into a platform where you can experience all kinds of shooters in an expanded world of Apex Legends / Titanfall.”

“Titanfall Legends was designed as a part of that… a single player campaign in the platform, the same way Call of Duty works where you have Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.”

According to Grubb the goal of the campaign was to encourage people to use special abilities like wall running and not play it like a Call of Duty. The story would include characters from Apex Legends, as well as BT from Titanfall 2. The player would play as Blisk and traverse levels using an enhanced version of BT. During the missions, the legends would appear to give special powers to the protagonist and create a very strong link with Apex Legends.

The game would also be more active and more focused on the use of skills. One of the sources of inspiration seems to be Doom Eternal, where the player is very aggressive and always gets new stuff.

Grubb: “In Titanfall Legends it would be revealed that Rampart, one of the characters from Apex Legends, found the wreckage of BT and brought him back to life.”