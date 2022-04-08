Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on the Kramatorsk railway station, where at least 30 people are believed to have died. “Lacking the strength and courage to face us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” the Ukrainian president wrote on his Instagram account, referring to the Russian attack. “This is an evil that has no limits and if it is not punished it will never stop”, wrote Zelensky again.