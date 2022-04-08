Maria De Filippi presented the new UeD tronista to viewers, her name is Veronica Rimondi. This, for the presenter and the editorial staff, was one risky choice as the dating show is coming to the end of the television season.

The new tronista will surely be able to find a possible partner even in a short time. There presentation from Veronica the viewers did not like it so much, who are a little reluctant towards the girl. Veronica, during the presentation and the interviews, it is told a loteven going into his private more dramatic.

Last week the choice of Matteo Ranieri, who was the suitor Valeria Cardone, was broadcast. The former tronista of the classical throne left the studio and later a lot of criticism came from the public about the choice. Maria presented the new tronista of the classic throne Valeria, who immediately told herself to the public.

The new entry comes from Ferrara, is 26 years old and is of the sign of Gemini. She said she graduated from college and then worked at the family business. The presence of the girl in the studio was not very appreciated by the public, so Valeria decided to tell the viewers more about herself. In fact, the new tronista has released an interview to the official magazine of the UeD program.

Here is what he stated: “I’ve always been told that at first glance I look like one who puts on airs, the classic stereotype of the snobbish blonde. This, in my opinion, happens both for a physical question and for clothing and attitude. In short, everything you see in a person without knowing him “.

He then went on to explain: “They are actually the exact opposite. I want to clarify that I did not call myself ‘daddy’s daughter’, I jokingly answered an ironic and pungent question but it was all laughed at. Anyone who knows me knows that I am anything but a father’s daughter. Let us remember that not all that glitters is gold“.

The new tronista also gave an idea of ​​who her type of guy could be, based on the various tronists who have been there. In fact, you said that the guys who participated in the UeD program that most attracted you are: Andrea Zelletta, Andre Cerioli and Andrea Damante. Valeria is looking for a true love, after so many disappointments. Then Rimondi wanted to tell an important anecdote from her life, even a bit dramatic.

He admitted that this difficult period in the past changed and profoundly marked his life. Here is what she said: “My uncle died last November, just before my graduation. He was like a second father and a best friend to me, I expected to have him as always by my side on that day “. Then Valeria ends her interview: “I know he was there even if not physically, in fact I dedicated my degree thesis to him and I am sure that he is extremely proud of me”.