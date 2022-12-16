The Russians “still have enough missiles to carry out several heavy attacks. We have enough determination and self-confidence to respond”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video message, after another day of massive Russian raids across the country.

Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian armed forces shot down “today 60 missiles”, denouncing that all the targets of the “terrorists” “are civilian, mainly structures for the supply of energy and heating”. “Probably, as a result of this war, the meaning of the word ‘terror’ for most people in the world will be associated mainly with these crazy actions of Russia,” the Ukrainian president denounced.

The European Union today approved the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, “the ninth, but obviously not the last, because it is obvious that the pressure must be increased” is the warning reiterated by Zelensky, who thanked him in the video message ” all the leaders and countries that fought for a stronger package”.

“But we will work with the European Commission, with the leaders of the EU countries, with the European public opinion – he added – so that the current sanctions policy works for the end of the war and does not give Russia the wrong signals, signals that someone is ready to ease the pressure.”