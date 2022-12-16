The “art” generated by Artificial Intelligence has been a very controversial topic in recent days, and sites like ArtStation have been at the center of the biggest conflicts with the public. After the community expressed their discontent with the attention this technique received in recent days, users of this platform have protested against it.

A couple of days ago, the main page of ArtStation was starred by “art” generated by Artificial Intelligence, something that was not liked by the community, who protested with their own art. To prevent this conflict from escalating, those responsible for the site shared a new FAQ section, where they made their position clear on this trend. This was what was said about it:

“We believe that artists should be free to decide how their art is used, and at the same time, we don’t want to become gatekeepers to site terms that stifle AI research and commercialization when it respects artists’ choices and copyright law. Copyright. So, here are our current plans: We plan to add tags that allow artists to choose whether or not to explicitly allow their art to be used for (1) non-commercial AI research training and (2) commercial AI training. We plan to update the ArtStation website Terms of Service to prohibit AI use of art where the artist has opted out. We do not plan to add any of these tags by default, in which case AI’s use of the art will be governed solely by copyright law rather than the restrictions in our Terms of Service. We welcome feedback on this rapidly evolving topic.”

In response, the main page of ArtStation was starred by hundreds of images protesting this position.

On social media, one user commented:

“Well, any hope I had of ArtStation taking off as the next best platform for artists to build community is now gone. How are you more concerned with not upsetting the tech brothers than protecting the work of real artists on your platform?”

For its part, ArtStation has not shared a message related to the position of the public. However, considering his recent actions, it is very likely that they will keep quiet and stay away from the topic of Artificial Intelligence in the days to come.

Editor's Note:

As a little experiment and somewhat fun, the “art” generated by Artificial Intelligence is harmless. However, once this is seen as the next step for art, then we are in trouble, as it is not. He does not doubt that in the future it will be used as a tool, but it will never surpass everything that humans create.

