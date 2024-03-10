“The flag of Ukraine is yellow and blue”“the church is on the front line next to the people” and “virtual mediation 2500 km” from Kiev is useless. This is the message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which, without explicitly naming Pope Francis, seems to refer to the words that the Pontiff made to Swiss radio and television. Initially, Pope Francis' statements were interpreted as an 'invitation' to surrender in the conflict that Ukraine has been facing for over 2 years against Russia.

“Our defense forces consist of many elements. Many brigades and units. And all those who act at the front, all those who protect the state from Russian saboteurs and terror, all those involved in combat missions deserve gratitude and respect”, says Zelensky in the usual message sent to Telegram.

“Russian murderers and torturers do not go further in Europe only because they are held back by Ukrainian men and women who take up arms under the blue and yellow flag. In Ukraine there were once many white walls of houses and churches, which are now burned and destroyed by Russian bombing. And this says very eloquently who should stop for the war to end,” he adds.

“Everyone who protects life and people is carrying out the most honorable mission possible in the face of such an inhumane invasion. We must fully protect life, protect it in our home. And I thank everyone who supports our defense, the Ukrainian defenders,” he states again.

“When Russian Evil Started This War on February 24” of 2022, “all Ukrainians lined up for protection. Christians, Muslims, Jews: everyone. And I thank every Ukrainian chaplain who is in the army, in the Defense Forces. There, on the front line. They protect life and humanity. They support with prayer, words and actions. This is what the church is: next to the people. And not 2500 kilometers away: there, somewhere, to carry out a virtual mediation between those who want to live and those who want to destroy you”, he says indicating a distance that corresponds to that between Rome and Kiev. “I thank all those in Ukraine and with Ukraine who are doing everything to save lives, I thank all those who help and who are really close with actions and prayers”, he concludes.