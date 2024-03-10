Zelensky called the Pope's call for negotiations virtual mediation

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, during a video message, sharply answered Pope Francis responded to the call to raise the white flag and sit down at the negotiating table.

The head of state thanked every Ukrainian chaplain who is with the soldiers on the front line, supporting them with prayer, word and deed.

“That’s what church is—with people. And not two and a half thousand kilometers away – somewhere there to engage in virtual mediation,” Zelensky emphasized.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the country has its own flag and will not raise others. This is how Kyiv responded to the call of Pope Francis to raise the white flag.

On March 9, the pontiff said that the losing side in the conflict in Ukraine must find courage and agree to negotiations.