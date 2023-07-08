Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov welcomed the US decision to send cluster bombs to Kiev, but pledged that these munitions would not be used on Russian territory.

And the United States announced, on Friday, that it would provide Ukraine with cluster bombs to use in its counterattack.

Reznikov said that the munitions will contribute to saving the lives of Ukrainian soldiers, adding that Ukraine will be strictly committed to recording its use of the munitions and sharing information with its partners.

“Ukraine will use these munitions only to liberate our lands. These munitions will not be used on Russian territory,” Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

More than 100 countries ban the use of cluster munitions. Cluster munitions usually release a large number of small bombs to kill people over a large area indiscriminately, threatening the lives of civilians.

Unexploded bomblets pose a threat that persists for years after a conflict ends.