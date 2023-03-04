The agency filed a lawsuit in court requesting that those involved pay R$ 100 million in collective moral damages

The AGU (Attorney General of the Union) filed this Friday (3.Mar.2023) with a lawsuit in the Federal District Justice asking that the financiers of the acts of January 8 be condemned to pay R$ 100 million in moral damages collective for the destruction of the buildings at Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília.

According to the AGU, funders played a role “fundamental” in acts of vandalism by financing and sponsoring the hiring of transport buses for radical Bolsonaristas to Brasília and who, for this reason, must be condemned for their participation in the event. Here’s the full of the action (778 KB).

“From this transport and agglomeration of protesters, the entire factual chain that culminated in the invasion and depredation of federal public buildings unfolded”says the document.

The lawsuit –filed against 54 individuals, 3 companies, an association and 1 union– asserts that those involved, by chartering vehicles for the demonstrators, “they assumed the risk for the practice of the acts that occurred and for the damages that derived from them”.

The agency also says that, in addition to the material damage, the protesters also violated “superior legal values”, established in the Democratic State of Law. In addition, the AGU alleges that the acts were intended to attempt to “smash” of the government regime by denying the legitimacy of the result of the 2022 elections.

“The acts were carried out to the detriment of the federal buildings that represent the three Powers of the Republic, listed as a World Heritage Site, with the destruction of priceless symbols, leaving society in a state of shock with the acts that took place on the fateful January 8th. from 2023adds the petition, which classifies the episode as a “attack on the democratic rule of law in order to prevent the exercise of constitutional powers”.

In addition to this, the Union has already filed other actions against those responsible for the acts. Read more about:

JANUARY 8

Around 3 pm on Sunday, January 8, radical Bolsonarists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF. They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).