Josè Mourinho, after the painful but deserved victory against Verona, starts from the final. The coach called the whole group in midfield and thanked them. And even in front of the microphones he exalts his players, defends them to the hilt, condemns without half measures the ingratitude and the lack of credit, in his opinion, that surrounds them: “My boys all won together, so we got together and embraced each other in the middle of the field. Only Dybala and Abraham were missing who was undergoing medical checks. The team spirit was fantastic, we played very well where by very good we mean the ability to face a team that has a style of play that I’ve seen great sacrifice from my parents: five or six of them have played in Austria, Spinazzola is back from a long injury, Karsdorp hadn’t played for months, Belotti doesn’t play much but he was fantastic and deserved the goal. Solbakken is getting to know us, he is learning and he too wasn’t doing very well. If I am a Roma fan, I would carry a boy like Bove because he is more than a fan of all and gives everything. This is why I say that mine is a team to that he doesn’t get what he deserves, he doesn’t get the credit he proves he deserves.”
There’s a part of Olimpico that Josè Mourinho doesn’t like: “There’s sold out and sold out. There’s what makes you win and what, like tonight, can put you in difficulty. I’m sorry to hear boos at the wrong first check. I’m 60 years old, I’ve already won something and I don’t need compliments, but this group does. They need nice words and instead the phenomenal are always the others. Anyway, at the end of the season I’ll speak…”
