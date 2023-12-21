Man must understand the new Ukrainian defense minister. The country is fighting for its existence, and whether it can “win” the war against the Russian aggressor does not only depend on Kiev. Ukraine desperately needs support, but it is fighting this battle itself – and for that it needs everyone. It is therefore logical that everyone who is subject to compulsory military service should now be called up to serve their country to the best of their ability.

At the beginning of the war, men of military age were forbidden from leaving the country. Nevertheless, hundreds of thousands of people are now apparently out of the country, many of them in Germany. As much as one can understand this in individual cases, this is neither in the interests of Ukraine nor Germany.

Just war

If you consider the fight against Putin's Russia, which has the declared goal of annihilating Ukraine, to be justified and just – and isn't that the classic case of just war? – then Germany must be a safe haven for those in need of protection – but not for men who are subject to military service and who shirk their duty.

The basic right here does not allow for conscientious reasons (!) to refuse to serve with a weapon. There is no general right to flee the draft. Here too, Germany must do everything it can to help Ukraine – in its own interest.