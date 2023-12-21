This year could be considered the year of massive layoffs in the video game industry, since in a few months companies like Ubisoft, Activision, Microsoft, Codemasters, Amazon Games, among others, have announced their respective staff cuts in order to preserve profits. This has also occurred in PlayStation with Bungieletting go of several people from the studio, and it seems that they will not be the only ones in the company, since sony He would have plans to say thank you to more employees.

In documents found by the media, it is said that there are people who could leave their jobs soon, that includes people from Insomniac Games, creators of games like Marvel's Spider-Man 1 and 2as well as the next wolverine that has been a victim of leaks. In fact, this would not have been known because of what these hackers did, since the files of planned layoffs are kept classified until the news is given to the affected person.

They would be looking to remove between 50 to 75 people within Insomniac Games, this with the aim of recovering some of the losses that have been had with previous games, and it has been reported that the game Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart from 2021 to PS5 It had much more loss than investment. So there is even the possibility that the franchise is in danger of disappearing, leaving only the superhero franchises that are doing so well in sales established.

Here is a note attributed to the CEO of Insomniac Games, Ted Price:

To strategically eliminate 50-75 people, our best bet is to delve into Wolverine and Spider-Man 3 , replacing lower performers with members of Ratchet's team and new IP.

Something worth mentioning is that it is practically confirmed that there will be a third part for Spider-Mansomething that was clear from what was seen in the post-credits scene of the second game, as well as when the creators themselves mentioned that Thousands will be the new main character of the franchise due to a temporary retirement of Peter Parker. And as it is already said on paper, they will remove those who show lower performance to only leave those who show more potential.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: It is definitely sad that these things happen, especially now with the fact that they leaked a lot of information and it has already been released on social networks. Although, Wolverine may have helped them get back on track a bit and maybe financed another Ratchet and Clank.