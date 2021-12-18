Ukraine wanted to receive compensation for the nuclear arsenal transferred in 1994 under the Budapest Memorandum. According to the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Alexei Danilov, defensive weapons should be transferred to Kiev in return. He stated this in an interview with “Apostrof TV”, the broadcast is available on Youtube…

“We do not need weapons to attack, we need weapons to defend. In 1994, when we were deceived and took away nuclear warheads, and the United States agreed that the Russian Federation would take them, Russia took them and is now blackmailing the whole world, ”Danilov emphasized.

The NSDC secretary added that Ukraine did not receive adequate monetary compensation for its nuclear potential. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States, Russia, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed the Budapest Memorandum, according to which the Ukrainian nuclear arsenal was eliminated and Kiev was guaranteed security.

Earlier, Danilov said that Kiev had no plans to deploy foreign military contingents on the territory of the country. He pointed out that at present, representatives of the United States, Great Britain, Poland, Lithuania and other countries are training Ukrainian military personnel, they are constantly at the training grounds in Ukraine. According to him, each country will make a decision independently, but there is still no information about the readiness to defend Ukraine. Moreover, it is not their responsibility.