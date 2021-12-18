The Hypercar project of the Porsche. The German house in collaboration with Penske in 2023 thanks to the LMDh regulation together with many other manufacturers – including Ferrari – will return to protagonist in the Endurance world. Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr will be included in the Porsche Motorsport official driver lineup starting in 2022. Cameron, 33, American, won the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship DPi in 2016 and 2019, while Nasr, 29, former Brazilian Formula 1 driver , secured the championship in the North American Endurance Series in 2018 and 2021. The two new factory drivers will be intensely involved in the further development of Porsche’s LMDh prototypes. The management of these innovative endurance racing activities for Porsche will be in the skilled hands of the Swiss expert Urs Kuratle. The 500 kW (680 horsepower) hybrid race car is expected to complete numerous tests in 2022.

Starting in 2023, the LMDh prototype will be entered by Porsche Penske Motorsport in both the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the North American IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. For the first time in around 30 years, it will therefore be possible to compete for overall victories in the classic Endurance races at Le Mans, Sebring and Daytona with cars of identical construction. “We are working extensively with our partner Penske on the development of the new LMDh prototype and we work closely with the frame manufacturer Multimatic. – has explained Thomas Laudenbach, Head of Motorsport at Porsche – in January we will begin intensive testing to ensure we are optimally prepared for our racing debut in 2023 ″.