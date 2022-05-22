Russian President Vladimir Putin “is weaker than before” at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, because in Russia things “are changing”, as can also be seen from the opposition to the war that emerges “in rock concerts” and also by the “mothers”, who “no longer see their children”. To support it is the executive vice president of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, guest of half an hour more, on Rai 3.

“I see that in Russian society, step by step – he says – there is a change, especially mothers who no longer see their children. They begin to ask, but what is happening? We have already seen the first expressions of protest in the concerts in recent days, we also see “that the sanctions” are having an influence on the economic system. Now the Russian ministers are saying that too. So there is an effect “.

“This change was logical, it is not easy to see what happens, but I feel that there is also a change in Russian power. There are divisions”. It may take “a long time” to have tangible changes, “but he, Putin, is not in a good position and is weaker than before. And tomorrow he will be even weaker than today,” says Timmermans.

In the face of the war in Ukraine “it is not only Italy that is in trouble, so we must prepare for a very difficult period for society, for the economy”, because “we are undergoing a fundamental change. And this war is causing us trouble”, underlines the executive vice president of the European Commission.

“Energy prices are very high – he continues – and this has an influence on the economy”, but “China, where Covid is being fought, is also in difficulty. It is not only Italy” that is facing difficulties, but the developments generated by the conflict “will have an effect on all member countries, including Italy. So we must prepare to fight together to strengthen our economic structure”, he concludes.