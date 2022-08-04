Withdrawals, announcements, official denials and persistent market rumors: the summer break of the 2022 world championship has just begun and is already very hot in Formula 1, so much so that several teams are still without a line-up complete and confirmed for 2023. While the top teams are sure to have their drivers safe and under contract for the next championships – barring other surprises that may arise, and never completely remote especially after what has happened in the last few days – the real points questions concern the realities of the center-group.

Paradoxically, these do not includeAston Martin; the English team, after accepting Sebastian Vettel’s retirement from competitions one day before the Hungaroring weekend, has already ‘settled down’ the following Monday with Fernando Alonso, new driver for the world championship that will come together with Lance Stroll. However, the Spaniard’s departure inevitably left a seat free in Alpine, which ran for cover by presenting Oscar Piastri as the heir to the bi-world champion. Too bad, however, that the Australian himself blatantly denied having signed with the French manufacturer, which at present is therefore without a driver to work alongside Esteban Ocon for 2023.

Waiting to understand who will therefore be the one who will really come to an agreement with Alpine, there are four other teams that are currently experiencing completely different situations: these, in fact, will be able to rely on a rider already under contract for 2023, with the respective teammate who could, however, be denied the renewal, with the opening of further market operations. This is the case ofAlphaTauriready to face next season with Pierre Gasly but still being evaluated on Yuki Tsunoda, due to expire at the end of this year. The same goes for the Williams with Nicholas Latifi – with the English team which has recently announced the multi-year renewal of Albon – for theAlfa Romeo with the rookie Guanyu Zhou and finally for the Haas with Mick Schumacher.

TEAM PILOTS DEADLINES Mercedes Lewis Hamilton End 2023 George Russell End 2023 Red Bull Max Verstappen End 2028 Sergio Perez End 2024 Ferrari Charles Leclerc End 2024 Carlos Sainz End 2024 McLaren Lando Norris End 2025 Daniel Ricciardo End 2023 Alpine Esteban Ocon End 2024 ? AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly End 2023 ? Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Multi-year contract from 2023 Lance Stroll End 2023 Williams Alexander Albon Multi-year contract from 2023 ? Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas End 2023 ? Haas Kevin Magnussen End 2023 ?