Ricardo Ferretti is one of the most charismatic and winning coaches in the entire Liga MX. The ‘Tuca’ forged a dynasty as a strategist for Tigres and, in addition to titles, left more than one memorable moment. Who does not remember that recording in which the Brazilian naturalized Mexican coach teaches his soccer players how to hit the ball correctly? The famous video dates from June 2014 and is one of the great memories that Ferretti left behind after managing him at the UANL team.
In the recording you can see ‘Tuca’, totally angry, scolding his footballers with rudeness for their poor performance when defining against the goalkeeper. The frustration of the former Brazilian player is such that he decides to set an example by hitting the ball himself and defining his best moments as a professional. In the video you can recognize elements such as Emmanuel Villa, Gerardo Lugo, Damián Álvarez and Guido Pizarro.
Recently, Gerardo Lugo, then a feline player, revealed that it really happened eight years ago. In an interview for the TUDN network, the talented midfielder revealed the truth about this memorable episode. Previously, other players, such as ‘Tito’ Villa had revealed that Ferretti had arrived at practice that day very upset. However, ‘El Lujo de México’ expanded on the reason behind the Irigote.
According to Gerardo Lugo’s version, before the legendary scene, a youth who was training with the first team, probably Uvaldo Luna, threw a pass that ended up hitting Ferretti in the neck. “He had his back turned. When he hit him, the boy froze, he began to tremble and ‘Tuca’ just turned to see him and made an angry face. He didn’t say anything to him,” Lugo said.
According to this account, Ferretti’s anger began at that moment. “Follow the game, the training, but it wasn’t out of the blue, he already brought a good madrazo,” added the former Tigres soccer player between laughs.
