“At the Vilnius summit we will make Ukraine even stronger, with a package of three elements: multi-year military assistance, so that Ukrainian forces are increasingly interoperable with NATO ones, we will increase our political ties with the launch of the NATO Council -Ukraine and I expect the leaders to reiterate that Kiev will join NATO”. So the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, during a press conference in view of the NATO summit in Vilnius on 11 and 12 July.



