In the last chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio”, koky he had to leave his apartment in the seedy neighborhood where he lived, because the owner asked him to leave because he was going to return home. Therefore, the ex-husband of ‘charo‘ He had to look for a new place to live, even though he didn’t have the financial resources to even stay in a hotel, since he lost all his savings gambling.

YOU CAN SEE: “At the back there is room”: Peter recovered his speech and recognized his ‘Madam’

However, ‘Pepe‘ and ‘Titus‘, when they found out about their friend’s situation, they decided to offer him to live in the house of the gonzales, specifically on the roof, where the ‘compares’ have their room. For the decision to be a fact, they summoned the whole family and voted to find out if they accepted Koky or not, which ended in a positive situation for him.

Why do the Gonzales want to fire Koky?

The Gonzales upset after learning that Koky saw ‘Charo’ naked. Photo: America TV

After finding out that Koky had seen “Charo” naked, Don Gilberto, “Pepe” and “Tito” were enraged and were determined to throw their friend out of their house. However, Teresa and ‘Charito’ held them back to try to explain that, in reality, the person involved in the problem forgot to lock the door while she was bathing. This explanation was not completely satisfactory for the ‘compares’, so they still went up to talk to Koky.

What was the Gonzales’ final decision?

Koky could stay at the Gonzales house under certain conditions. Photo: America TV

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Claudia shot her accomplice for deceiving him before Peter’s escape

When ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ were ready to kick Koky out of the Gonzales house, he intercepted them and explained that it was all a misunderstanding, but they didn’t believe him, since “that story is older than you”, they told them. When “Charo’s” husband accepted that he was no longer welcome and that leaving would be the best thing, the “compares” repented and forgave him, but he could only stay if he apologized from the bottom of his heart and met certain conditions.

#quotAt #bottom #roomquot #Koky #discovers #Charo #naked #Gonzales #radical #decision