“I absolutely am confident that Italy will remain a strong supporter of NATO’s strong commitment to Ukraine“, declared the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, in a press conference in Brussels in advance of the meeting of the defense ministers of the Allied Countries, answering a question on the words spoken yesterday by the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi. Also because “Italy understands, as well as the other allies, that it is also about our security”, added Stoltenberg, recalling the “very clear message” of “absolute support for Ukraine” and for NATO’s effort to provide support to Ukraine, the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, whom she met shortly after she took office, as well as that of the Italian government. Italy, Stoltenberg recalled, “has provided significant support to the ‘Ukraine”. The Secretary General also specified that he “welcomes positively” the cooperation between Italy and France to deliver Samp-T air defense systems to Ukraine.

RUSSIA – “Putin is not preparing for peace and is launching new offensives, so we must continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs to win”, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press conference on the eve of the meeting of the allied defense ministers. An opportunity, he added, to address Ukraine’s urgent needs, involving logistics and critical capabilities such as munitions, fuel and spare parts “that must arrive before Russia takes action on the ground”.

Even if, Stoltenberg specified, the great Moscow offensive “has already begun”, with thousands and thousands of other men sent to the front. “What Russia lacks in quality, it makes up for in quantity.” “There is no sign of any kind that Putin is preparing for peace,” he reiterated.

HACKER ATTACK – “The classified NATO networks, those used for communications between NATO missions and operations and the command structure, have not been attacked and there are no indications that there has been an impact on NATO operations” , underlined the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg. “It’s one thing public sites, which we use to share information with the outside world, it’s one thing classified networks that haven’t been touched.”

“Cyberspace has always been contested and we at NATO face cyber attacks every day and have long since begun to respond and strengthen our cyber defenses. Since Sunday there have been attempts of DDS (Denial of Service) attacks against some NATO sites , we have introduced further protections. The majority of sites work normally – he assured – some still have problems but our technicians are working to restore full access”.

TURKEY AND SYRIA EARTHQUAKE – NATO countries has already provided earthquake-hit Turkey like Syria with search and rescue teams, firefighters, seismologists and medics and have agreed to send shelter facilities to help house the people left homeless, it said. announced the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, specifying that the ‘shelters’ will arrive “as soon as possible”, but admitting that he is unable to give a date now. NATO will also provide transportation facilities.