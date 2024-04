Friday, April 5, 2024, 7:23 p.m.











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A Ukrainian court has sentenced Volodimir Sinelnik, a resident of Kramatorsk, in the east of the country, to life imprisonment for high treason for leading a Russian attack against a pizzeria in the town that left 13 dead on June 27, including the writer Victoria. ..

This content is exclusive for subscribers